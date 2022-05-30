The occupying power of the Crimea postpones examinations in colleges in order to have time to mobilize graduates to the army of the Russian Federation

At the "Sevastopol Shipbuilding College of the Temporarily Occupied Crimea" at the "request" of the military commissar, the deadline for passing the final exams was postponed to early June to have time to recruit graduates to the ranks of the Russian army.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

According to her, the situation is similar in other educational institutions: Sevastopol Maritime College, Sevastopol Vocational Art College, and Sevastopol Industrial and Technological College named after Marshal of the Engineering Troops A.V. Gelovani.

Earlier, according to the schedule, the last day of exams was June 28, 2022. But from April 1 to July 15 this year in Russia and the occupied Ukrainian peninsula spring conscription into the Russian army was announced.