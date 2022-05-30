A new procedure for crossing the line of contact by Ukrainian citizens has been introduced in Zaporizhzhia

The Defense Council of Zaporizhzhia oblast has approved a new procedure for crossing the line of contact by citizens of Ukraine, said the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov.

He published information for those who intend to travel from Zaporizhzhia to Enerhodar and in general to the temporarily occupied territories.

"According to this procedure, crossing the line of contact by persons, vehicles, and cargo is allowed as part of humanitarian columns. Columns are formed from 9 am to 4 pm in the area of the car market in Zaporizhzhia (Orikhovske highway, 36).

Admission to the site is carried out by the National Police. WARNING! You need to register in advance. From now on, there is one centralized number for the whole Vasylivka district: 098-33-02-519. (Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, vasl_ns @ua)", — it is said in the message.

According to the innovation, it is necessary to print and fill out the application in the prescribed form or write it yourself on a sheet A-4. Send the application or its photo to the specified number via any of the above social networks.