Kyiv will allocate 600 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of housing and social infrastructure. The government promises another 200 million

The city authorities will allocate UAH 600 million for the reconstruction of housing and social infrastructure destroyed by the Russian invasion.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Kliychko reported about it.

The government has promised to provide another UAH 200 million. "We are looking forward to it. After all, a total of almost 390 buildings need to be restored in the capital. More than 220 of them are residential buildings. Others are objects of social infrastructure (medical institutions, kindergartens, schools, social protection institutions, administrative buildings)," Klychko said.