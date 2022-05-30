Near the Estonian-Russian border, the Russians set up a “filtration” camp for Ukrainians

The first evidence of the establishment of filtration camps in Russia in the area of crossing the state border of Russia with Estonia.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reports about this.

Now Ukrainians trying to cross the border are being taken to this filtration camp.

"Mariupol residents, who came to such a camp for the first time two weeks ago, say that the camp in Bezimenne, Novoazovsk district, looks like a childrenʼs toy compared to the Russian border. The trend of real genocide is gaining momentum," Andryushchenko said.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol addressed Ukrainians who are trying to flee Russia: "Be vigilant. Use other escape routes, including through Belarus and Georgia", he said.