In Kursk Oblast, Russia has decided to “strengthen the troops” near the border with Ukraine

In Kursk Oblast of Russia on the border with Ukraine additional military units will be deployed. Personnel and equipment have already arrived there.

This was stated by local governor Roman Starovoit, writes Meduza.

He noted that security in the region needs to be strengthened due to the "situation in the border areas."

"In the border areas, we see reports that people are hearing explosions — this is our army works [...] in the adjacent territory," — said the governor.

According to him, personnel, as well as artillery and missile launchers have already arrived in the region.

The Kursk Oblast of Russia has a common border with Ukrainian Sumy Oblast.