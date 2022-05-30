Morning report of the General Staff: the Russian army is consolidating in Lyman and is gathering reinforcements to attack Kherson oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of the morning of May 30. The Russian army is consolidating in the captured estuary of Donetsk oblast and is preparing to continue the offensive.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy launched air strikes on objects in Sumy oblast in the areas of the settlements of Zapsillia, Myropillia and artillery shelling near Kindrativka.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired on the areas north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, as well as the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Cherkasy Tyshky, Ruska Lozova, Pitomnyk, Borshchova and Peremoha.

In Slovyansk, the enemy group regroups troops to resume the offensive in the Izyum-Barvinkove and Izium-Slovyansk directions. The enemy is holding the Ka-52 helicopter squadron ready for air support to units in the Izium area.

To replenish supplies, the enemy moved more than 250 weapons and military equipment to temporarily occupied settlements. In order to increase the efficiency of the transfer of troops and equipment, the enemy rebuilt the railway bridge near the city of Kupyansk.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressorʼs units are focusing on offensive operations to surround our troops in the Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk districts and to block the main logistics routes.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is consolidated in the settlement of Lyman, regrouping for further attack on Slovyansk.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is consolidated on the northeastern and southeastern outskirts of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are regrouped for a further offensive in the direction of Oleksandropillia — Komyshuvakha.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Kurakhove and Novopavlivske areas.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers strengthened the group by moving up to 120 weapons and military equipment from the Melitopol area in the direction of Vasylivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers.

In the Mykolayiv direction for the purpose of carrying out offensive actions for return of the lost positions the enemy threw reinforcements.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and is conducting a counter-battery fight.