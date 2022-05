The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, said Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

According to him, in the direction of Beryslav, the Ukrainian military advanced nine kilometers.

As a result, mass panic broke out among the Russians stationed in Nova Kakhovka.

"The Russians are just fleeing, so now it is very important that we continue this offensive," Khlan said.