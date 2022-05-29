EU governments today failed to reach an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil

European Union governments today failed to reach an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil but will resume talks on Monday morning, May 30, as they seek to prepare the agreement in time for the EU summit on Monday afternoon.

This was reported by Reuters, citing an EU official.

The proposal, which is currently being discussed among EU countries, calls for a ban on Russian oil supplies to the EU by sea until the end of the year but provides an exemption for oil supplied through Russiaʼs Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.