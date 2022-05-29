The body of a man killed by Russian soldiers was found in a forest in Kyiv Oblast

In Kyiv Oblast, in the forest zone of Vyshegrad (near Makariv), police found and examined the body of a man. According to preliminary data, he was killed by Russian soldiers.

This was announced on May 29 by the Kyiv Oblast police.

Along with the temporary burial, investigators found the documents of 38-year-old Serhiy Ivanovych Kyslytsky, a native of Volyn Oblast. The police found out that the victim had no family, he came to Kyiv Oblast to work as a builder.

The victim was wearing a black hoodie, blue T-shirt, black sports pants, and black socks. The body was sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.