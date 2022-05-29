The French inventor of the flyboard fell into the lake during a flight on his device, he was hospitalized

French inventor Franky Zapata was injured after he fell into a lake in the city of Biscaros on his homemade jet pack (flyboard). This was reported by the BBC.

Videos posted on social media show Zapata rising, spinning, and then probably losing control of the flyboard and spiraling into the lake.

Zapata took part in the exhibition, but lost control of his invention and fell about 15 meters into a local lake, he was hospitalized. The 40-year-old man was unconscious when emergency services pulled him out of the lake, and officials later told reporters that he showed "good sensitivity and motor skills" during hospital monitoring.