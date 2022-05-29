The French inventor of the flyboard fell into the lake during a flight on his device, he was hospitalized

French inventor Franky Zapata was injured after he fell into a lake in the city of Biscaros on his homemade jet pack (flyboard). This was reported by the BBC.
Videos posted on social media show Zapata rising, spinning, and then probably losing control of the flyboard and spiraling into the lake.
Zapata took part in the exhibition, but lost control of his invention and fell about 15 meters into a local lake, he was hospitalized. The 40-year-old man was unconscious when emergency services pulled him out of the lake, and officials later told reporters that he showed "good sensitivity and motor skills" during hospital monitoring.
The flyboard, which Zapata designed, built and piloted himself, is a kind of surfboard powered by four micro-turbines and capable of speeds up to 140 km/h.
In 2019, Zapata attracted public attention after taking part in the annual parade in honor of the Bastille Day in Paris, when he flew over a military demonstration on his jet pack. Three weeks later, he crossed the English Channel, covering 35.4 km in just 22 minutes.
- In 2020, the British Rescue Service successfully tested jet packs for paramedics, which will help to get to the victims easier and faster in hard-to-reach areas.