The main award of the Cannes Film Festival went to the film “Triangle of Sadness”

French film director Claire Denny was awarded the Grand Prix for the film "Stars at Noon" (USA). According to the plot, the film takes place in Nicaragua during the revolution. The main characters are an English businessman and an American journalist.

The golden palm branch of the 75th Cannes Film Festival was awarded to Swedish director Ruben Östlundʼs "Triangle of Sadness". This was announced at the closing ceremony of the film festival on the evening of May 28.

Östlund has already won the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 for the film "Square".

The Grand Prix, the second most important award at the Cannes Film Festival, was awarded to the film "Close" by Lucas Dhont.

The award for best director went to Mr. Chan-Wook ("The Decision to Leave"), and the award for best screenplay went to Tarik Saleh ("Boy from Heaven").