In the Kharkiv Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a pro-Russian “Cossack” who handed over to the Russians the positions of the Armed Forces

In the Kharkiv Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine counterintelligence exposed and detained a Ukrainian citizen who worked for representatives of the Russian special services, the Office of the Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast reported

The traitor was part of a pro-Russian unofficial "Cossack" organization. With the help of a messenger, he passed data on the movements and locations of the Ukrainian military and general information about the explosions in the Kharkiv Oblast to like-minded "Cossacks" and employees of the special services of the Russian Federation.

The malefactor was detained. He has now been remanded in custody for 60 days without bail.