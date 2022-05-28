In Ukraine, the assets of PJSC “Rosneft Oil Company” were seized for UAH 23 million

In Kyiv, UAH 23 million were seized from a Russian-controlled company founded by Rosneft Oil Company, and the circumstances of its financing of Russiaʼs large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine were clarified. This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

At the request of prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, almost 23 million hryvnias were seized by a decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv. These funds are in the account of the banking institution and belong to the business entity formed by the Russian PJSC "Rosneft Oil Company" and controlled by the aggressor country.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General conduct pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings on the facts of financing actions committed to forcibly change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power, change the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine (Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code).

During the investigation, the circumstances of financing the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine by the beneficiaries of one of the business entities located on the territory of Ukraine and controlled by the Russian Federation were clarified.

In order to prevent the possible use of these funds to the detriment of the Ukrainian people, the court arrested them at the request of the prosecution.

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a pre-trial investigation.