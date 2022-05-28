More than 150 cities around the world have severed twinning relations with Russian cities

More than 150 cities in more than 20 countries have already broken off twinning relations with more than 160 cities in Russia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Due to the military invasion, the cities of Australia, Austria, Britain, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Portugal, the United States, Finland, and other countries decided to terminate the agreements with the cities of Russia.

Dozens more cities are on the way to breaking off relations.

In addition, the Baltic Union of Cities recently decided to exclude Russiaʼs St. Petersburg, and Gatchina from its membership. Instead, the Ukrainian city of Vivnyansk was accepted as an associate member of the organization.