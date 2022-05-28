Russian President Putin has signed a law abolishing the upper age limit for signing the first contract for military service. Previously, the agreement could be signed by Russians under 40 and foreigners under 30. Now there are no such restrictions, Russian media reported.

The bill's authors explained the need for changes by saying that "the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment requires highly professional specialists." And they usually become like that in 40-45 years.

Two chambers of parliament approved the document in a few minutes: the State Duma passed it in three readings, and 10 minutes later, the law was approved by the Federation Council.

The propaganda resource TASS writes that the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry clarified that it would be possible to sign the first contract for military service before 50. The law stipulates that working-age people can go to the army under a contract (for women, it is 60 years, for men — 65 years).