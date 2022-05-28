Maxar satellites photographed Russian positions in Popasna, Lyman and Kolodyaz

Maxar Technologies satellites filmed Russian military equipment and positions in the cities of Popasna, Lyman and Kolodyaz. In these cities, heavy fighting is currently underway.

The pictures were taken 48 hours ago. Maxar posted them on Twitter.

The first two photos show Russian artillery and self-propelled artillery batteries deployed along tree lines near the Lyman.

The third photo shows Russian troops in the town of Kolodyaz, about 11 kilometers northeast of the Lyman.

Other photos show Russian armored columns on the Zherebets River (Lyman direction) and among the destroyed buildings in Popasna.