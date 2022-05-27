Russian troops again fired on the border settlements of Sumy oblast

Russian troops fired on the border settlements of Sumy oblast, according to the Operational Command "North".

In the period from 16:25 to 16:45 there was shelling from the territory of Russia in the direction of the Ukrainian city of Seredyna-Buda. Previously, the fire was fired from a 120 mm mortar. There are no military losses. Information on dead and wounded civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure is being clarified.

Also at 5:56 p.m., 10 explosions were recorded in the direction of Yurievo. There are no casualties among personnel and equipment.