Evening summary of the General Staff: The Russian Army used aircraft to strike at Slovyansk and Dovhenke and moved the MLRS to Kherson oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 6 p.m.

The Russian army used aircraft to strike at Slovyansk and Dovhenke and moved equipment, including MLRS, to Kherson oblast.

The Russians did not advance in the Slovyansk direction but fired artillery at the villages of Sviatohirsk, Bohorodychne, and Vernopillia. In addition, Russian invaders launched airstrikes on Slovyansk and Dovhenke.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army is trying to drive our units out of the Lyman and develop an offensive on Slovyansk. The occupiers fired mortars and multiple rocket launchers at the settlements of Ozerne and Dibrova. There was also an airstrike in the Siversk area.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian occupiers, with the support of artillery, stormed the areas of the villages of Shchedryshcheve, Borivske and Toshkivka, and hostilities continue.

The Russian army is trying to improve the tactical situation in the Bakhmut direction, to disrupt the logistical routes of our troops. The occupiers stormed the villages of Komyshuvakha, Berestove and Belohorivka, but were unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russia fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the cities of Novobakhmutivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Pisky, and Maryinka.

In the Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia used mortars, jet and barrel artillery along the line of contact. She was in aviation in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Orikhove.

There was no active offensive in the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia is trying to hold its ground, shelling civilian infrastructure and remotely bypassing possible routes of the Armed Forces.

In order to improve supplies, Russia is trying to rebuild the damaged railway. In particular, in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv oblast, the occupiers are involving units of 29 separate railway brigades from Smolensk with special machinery and equipment for repairs.

In the South Buh area, the main efforts of the Russians were to maintain the occupied borders and prevent the Ukrainian military in other areas. The Russian army tried to storm near the village of Lubomyrivka but failed.

In the Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih directions, Russia has moved vehicles, armored combat vehicles, and multiple rocket launchers to Kherson oblast.

Up to seven Belarusian battalions will strengthen the border with Ukraine in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Severshchyna direction, Russia is also strengthening its border with Ukraine.