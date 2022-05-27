Disney has announced the release date of the third season of “Mandalorian”

Disney has announced that the third season of the fantasy series "The Mandalorian" will be released in February 2023 at Disney +.

At the Star Wars Celebration event, the showʼs executive producer John Favreau said that the protagonist of the show will finally go to Mandalore, the home planet of the Mandalorians, in search of forgiveness.

According to him, the well-known actors will return by the third season — Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga) and Katee Sackhoff (as Bo-Katan Kryze).