Disney has announced the release date of the third season of “Mandalorian”

Disney has announced that the third season of the fantasy series "The Mandalorian" will be released in February 2023 at Disney +.
At the Star Wars Celebration event, the showʼs executive producer John Favreau said that the protagonist of the show will finally go to Mandalore, the home planet of the Mandalorians, in search of forgiveness.
According to him, the well-known actors will return by the third season — Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga) and Katee Sackhoff (as Bo-Katan Kryze).
- The first season of "The Mandalorian" was released on Disney + in November 2019, the second — in October 2020. There are also two spin-offs of the series: "The Book of Boba Fett" (2021) and the series "Ahsoka" scheduled for 2023.
- In December 2020, Disney + announced almost 50 projects. Two Mandalorian spinoffs are planned for the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: The Bad Batch about clone wars, Lando, Land of the Droids about R2-D2, C-3PO and a third new character, Obi-Van Kenobi, anime anthology Star Wars: Visions and a number of other projects.