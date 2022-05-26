One of the founders of Depeche Mode, Andy Fletcher, has died

Andy Fletcher, an English keyboardist and one of the founders of Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 61.

The band announced this on the evening of May 26. Why he died is not specified.

"Fletcher had a real heart of gold, he was always there when you needed support, lively conversation, good laughter or a cold pint of beer," the musicians wrote.

Known mainly as "Fletch", Fletcher was born in 1961 in Nottingham, England and moved to Basildon, where he formed the band Composition Of Sound in the late 1970s with Martin Gore and Vince Clark. After Dave Gaan joined the band, they changed their name to Depeche Mode.