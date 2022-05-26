”EDeclaration”. A new service for entrepreneurs has appeared on the “Diia” portal

A new service for entrepreneurs has appeared on the "Diia" portal — through the "eDeclaration" they will be able to obtain a license, certificate, certificate, decision, opinion or permit directly on the computer.
Who this service is for:
- for entrepreneurs whose permits have expired before the start of martial law;
- for entrepreneurs who need a license to do business;
- for entrepreneurs who have changed their activity due to martial law and need a license.
How to file a declaration in "Diia":
- log in — here;
- fill in a short questionnaire, indicate where you plan to work, choose the permit you need;
- sign the generated declaration with an electronic signature.