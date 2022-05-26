KIIS poll: 92% of Ukrainians have a bad attitude towards Russia

The vast majority of Ukrainians (92%) have a negative attitude towards Russia. Only 2% of our citizens have a good attitude to Russia, although in early February there were 34%.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Bad attitude to Russia at almost the same high level is observed in all macro-regions of Ukraine.

The poll was conducted by telephone from May 13 to 18 among 2,000 adult Ukrainians from all over the country, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea and “L/DPR”.