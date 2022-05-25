Ukrainian drama about Nazi occupation of Mariupol wins award at  Silk Road Film Awards Cannes

The film "Why Iʼm Alive" by Ukrainian director Villen Novak won at the Silk Road Film Awards Cannes. The film was nominated for Best Feature Film Director.

This was reported by the press service of the Odesa film studio.

The film is based on real events that took place in Mariupol during the Second World War. This is a love story of a 17-year-old Ukrainian and a Jew.

"In their relationship are mixed joy and sorrow, love and hate, passion and misunderstanding... occupation, denunciations, collaborationism, looting, fascist terror, executions of Jews," — said in the description of the film.