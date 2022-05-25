Wrong interpretation. The Ministry of Defense denied the retreat of the Armed Forces in the East

The situation at the front is very dynamic, and the information that the Ukrainian army seems to be retreating is not true.
This was announced at a briefing at the Media Center "Ukraine" by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk.
"Certainly, in some areas, Russian groups have a temporary tactical success and, in principle, it is no secret. But the fact that Ukrainian troops are retreating is a completely wrong interpretation of these actions. In some areas, Ukrainian units are conducting a maneuverable defense, that is, where it is possible to retreat, change positions, and in the event of favorable conditions — conduct counter-offensive operations. There are certain territories and settlements that can pass from hand to hand," Motuzianyk said.
- On May 24, the Ukrainian military withdrew from Svitlodarsk to take more advantageous positions and regroup. Svitlodarsk was surrounded on three sides and the city could be completely surrounded, so the command decided to move to more favorable positions.