Wrong interpretation. The Ministry of Defense denied the retreat of the Armed Forces in the East

The situation at the front is very dynamic, and the information that the Ukrainian army seems to be retreating is not true.

This was announced at a briefing at the Media Center "Ukraine" by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

"Certainly, in some areas, Russian groups have a temporary tactical success and, in principle, it is no secret. But the fact that Ukrainian troops are retreating is a completely wrong interpretation of these actions. In some areas, Ukrainian units are conducting a maneuverable defense, that is, where it is possible to retreat, change positions, and in the event of favorable conditions — conduct counter-offensive operations. There are certain territories and settlements that can pass from hand to hand," Motuzianyk said.