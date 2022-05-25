Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians have intensified aviation and are advancing in the direction of Sievierodonetsk and Lyman

Russian troops have intensified aviation and are advancing in the direction of Sievierodonetsk and Lyman. The General Staff of the Armed Forces released operational information as of 6:00 a.m.:

Russian troops intensified aviation to support the offensive of their ground group;

in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the Rubizhne area. In addition, the Russian army once again tried to advance in the direction of Ternova, was unsuccessful;

in the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired from artillery and jet artillery, mortars and tanks at positions near the settlements of Sviatogorsk and Dovhenke. He also struck an air strike near the village of Bayrak;

with the support of artillery and army aircraft, Russian troops tried unsuccessfully to take control of the village of Pasika.

in the Lyman direction, the Russians intensified fighting. With artillery and air support are fighting in the area of the Lyman;

in the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery fire, the Russian occupiers are conducting an offensive in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, fighting continues;

in the Bakhmut direction the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of Komyshuvakha, Yakovlivka and Troitsky, had no success, suffered losses;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Avdiivka, Pisky, Mariinka, Orikhove and Novosilka. He used assault and army aircraft in the areas of Kamyanka, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.