The occupiers again fired on the border areas of Sumy oblast

On the evening of May 24, Russian troops fired on the border areas of Sumy oblast.

This was reported in the operational command "North".

"Around 5:05-5:18 pm observers recorded seven explosions (arrivals) from the territory of the Russian Federation towards the settlement of Boyaro-Lezhachi, probably from a mortar. Also at about 5:15 p.m., eight explosions were recorded in the area of the settlement of Tovstodubove,” the military said.

According to the command, there were no casualties among Ukrainian defenders and equipment, and no casualties were reported among civilians or civilian infrastructure.