The EU and 11 countries issued a joint humanitarian statement in defense of Ukraineʼs civilian population

On the 90th day of the war, eleven countries and the European Union called on the world to ensure the safety of humanitarian and medical workers and to minimize the suffering of civilians.

This is stated in a joint humanitarian statement on the protection of civilians in Ukraine.

"Thousands of people have died in three months, and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are only intensifying. The human suffering caused by this war is tremendous — communities and families will be severely affected for many years to come," the statement said.