The EU and 11 countries issued a joint humanitarian statement in defense of Ukraineʼs civilian population

On the 90th day of the war, eleven countries and the European Union called on the world to ensure the safety of humanitarian and medical workers and to minimize the suffering of civilians.
This is stated in a joint humanitarian statement on the protection of civilians in Ukraine.
"Thousands of people have died in three months, and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are only intensifying. The human suffering caused by this war is tremendous — communities and families will be severely affected for many years to come," the statement said.
As a result, countries around the world point out that in three months, 25% of Ukraineʼs population has left their homes, 4.5 million children have become displaced, and the scale of forced relocation is unprecedented.
The countries also called for creating conditions to save people from war, to allow them to personally choose the place of relocation.
"The only way to protect the civilian population and minimize the suffering of the Ukrainian people is for Russia to end this unjust and brutal war," the statement said.
The authors of the statement were Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, the European Union, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.