Ukraine will begin the phased construction of the Eurorail to connect the railway with the EU

Ukraine will begin the phased construction of a narrow European track to connect its railroad with the European one.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting.

According to him, at first, it will be a combination of large hubs and large cities, and then a gradual expansion across the country.

Also, two new checkpoints on the western border will be opened in the near future. The Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Border Guard Service, and the Customs are tasked with setting up checkpoints in the next six months where there are already highways or where such roads can be built quickly.

It should be noted that currently, due to the blockade of the Black and Azov Seas in Ukraine, there is a problem with the transportation of grain (and not only) abroad. The fact is that Ukrainian trains run on a "wide" track (1,520 mm), common in the former Soviet Union (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Belarus). On the other hand, most EU countries (except Spain and Portugal) use a "narrow" track (1,435 mm).