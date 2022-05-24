The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has uncovered the murder of the head of the village of Motyzhyn near Kyiv. 8 occupiers are involved in it

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has uncovered the murder of Olha Sukhenko, the head of the village of Motyzhyn near Kyiv, and her family. Eight Russian occupiers are involved: five Russian servicemen and three mercenaries from the Wagner Air Force.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova on her Facebook.

"At least 14 episodes of crimes of 8 Russian servicemen and members of a private military company. Only three people survived their torture. Prosecutors of the Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi District Prosecutorʼs Offices together with the Security Service of Ukraine have identified those involved in the atrocities in Motyzhyn,” she explained.

According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the following are involved in the killings of civilians in Motyzhyn:

senior lieutenant Oleg Krikunov — platoon commander of the 37th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 36th general army;

Sergeant Genghis Gonchikov — Commander of the Department — Commander of the combat vehicle of the 37th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th General Army;

Sergeant Oleksandr Vanchikov — Commander of Division 37 of the Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th All-Army;

Sergeant Magomedmirza Suleymanov — Commander of the combat vehicle of the 37th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th All-Army;

senior lieutenant Vitaliy Dmitriev — platoon commander of the 37th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 36th general army;

Serhiy Sazanov — a member of Wagnerʼs Private Military Company;

Serhiy Sazonov — the driver of the fighting vehicle of Wagnerʼs Private Military Company branch;

Oleksandr Stupnitskyi is a reconnaissance liaison officer of the 1st Reconnaissance Assault Platoon and the 1st Reconnaissance Assault Company of the Wagner Air Defense Forces.

“In March 2022, during the occupation, they abducted Olha Sukhenko, the head of the village of Motyzhyn, her husband and son. At the place of their "base", the invaders tortured them, extorting information about the Armed Forces and the Defense Forces. Just in front of the mother, they first shot her son in the leg and then shot him in the head. The whole family died from multiple gunshot wounds," Venediktova said.

In addition, the above-mentioned Russian military is involved in the killings of two volunteers, two members of the public organization "Patriot" and others.