Poll: 82% of Ukrainians are not ready to sacrifice the territories of Ukraine for peace

According to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 82% of Ukrainians are not ready to sacrifice some territories of Ukraine for peace.

"For 82% of respondents, no territorial concessions are allowed. Only 10% believe that in order to achieve peace and preserve independence, it is possible to abandon some territories, "the poll said.

Sociologists point out that Ukrainians are opposed to any territorial concessions in all regions of Ukraine. Even in the east, where intense fighting is taking place, 68% of respondents oppose concessions (19% are ready to make concessions). In the south — 83% are against concessions (for — 9%).