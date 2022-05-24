During the 90 days of the war, the Armed Forces eliminated 29,350 Russian servicemen

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 90 days of the war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 29,350 people, as well as:

1,302 tanks;

3,194 armored combat vehicles;

606 artillery systems;

201 multiple rocket launchers;

93 means of air defense;

205 aircraft;

170 helicopters;

480 drones of operational and tactical level;

112 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,213 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

43 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day were observed in the Sievierodonetsk direction.