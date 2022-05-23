President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russian troops in Donbas now have 20 times more equipment than Ukrainian ones

During a broadcast at the Ukrainian House in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops in the Donbas now have 20 times more equipment than Ukrainian ones.

"We lack technology because we are fighting against such a large state and a large army. They have 20 times more equipment, now in the Donbas one to twenty. Imagine how strong our soldiers are, what a people we have,” he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that he did not want hundreds of thousands of people to die in Ukraine, so Ukraine needs long-range equipment.

"We have the right to count on full and urgent assistance, especially with weapons. Every international negotiation, every address to parliaments or other foreign audiences is necessarily related to this topic. And I am grateful to all those partners who help and provide us with the necessary weapons and ammunition to overcome this advantage, especially in the amount of equipment and weapons that the Russian army has," the Ukrainian president added in an evening address on May 23.