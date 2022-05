Adam Khamkhoev, nephew of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, died in Ukraine.

The Ingush government confirmed his death.

"The commander of the assault company, Captain Adam Khamkhoyev, died in Ukraine on the night of May 20-21. He was a graduate of the Ryazan Higher Command School of Airborne Forces, served in the military in Ulyanovsk,"- said in a statement on the governmentʼs website.