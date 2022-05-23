In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, gas supplies were cut off due to Russian shelling

In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, shelling by the Russian occupiers damaged the main gas pipeline and cut off the gas supply.

This was announced by the operator of the gas transmission system of Ukraine.

Today, May 23, as a result of shelling, the main gas pipeline transporting gas to the settlements of the two oblasts was damaged. From 2 pm the supply of natural gas to this area is suspended.

Currently, the damaged section of the gas pipeline is localized, but it is impossible to restore its work and resume gas delivery due to active hostilities. There are no alternatives to transporting gas to the oblasts due to the fact that the Russians interfered in the operation of the gas transmission system on the territory they occupied.