The Ministry of Health has developed a handbook about symptoms of hepatitis of unknown origin in children

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, on the background of the fact that the world records cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children aged 1 month to 16 years, has developed a guide for parents if a child shows signs of liver damage.

As of May 17, there were 522 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in the world. Among them are 14 deaths in four countries: Ireland, Indonesia, Palestine, and the United States.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the problem is that the causes of the disease are still not fully understood. We know that:

international travel or connections with citizens of other countries are not factors that could affect the development of the disease;

hepatitis A, B, C, E and D viruses are not associated with hepatitis of unknown origin.

