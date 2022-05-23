Zelensky signed a law confiscating the assets of those who support the war against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law on the confiscation of assets whose owners support Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, according to the Presidentʼs Office.

This law will allow "quickly and effectively fill the Ukrainian budget at the expense of enemies," and the Ministry of Justice will search for assets of legal entities and individuals, which are defined in the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council.

The property of the "enemies" will be confiscated by the decision of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).