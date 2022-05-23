Poland has terminated the agreement on Russian gas supplies ahead of schedule

Poland prematurely terminated the agreement on Russian gas supplies and refused to pay for energy in rubles. The relevant decision was made on May 13.

This was announced on Polish Radio by the representative of the Polish government in the field of strategic energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski.

Initially, Poland planned to give up Russian gas at the end of 2022, when the contract with Gazprom expires, but the country refused to pay for energy in rubles.