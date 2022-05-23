Poland has terminated the agreement on Russian gas supplies ahead of schedule

Poland prematurely terminated the agreement on Russian gas supplies and refused to pay for energy in rubles. The relevant decision was made on May 13.
This was announced on Polish Radio by the representative of the Polish government in the field of strategic energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski.
Initially, Poland planned to give up Russian gas at the end of 2022, when the contract with Gazprom expires, but the country refused to pay for energy in rubles.
The Polish state gas company PGNiG has stated that its gas storage is almost 80% full and that the demand for gas is declining as summer approaches. The country also has alternative sources of supply, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Swinoujscie.
In addition, the main gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Poland (GIPL) will open on May 1, and a new pipeline from Norway will start operating in October. By the end of the year, it should reach full capacity and be able to replace all Russian supplies.