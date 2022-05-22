Belgium is the first in the world to introduce quarantine due to monkeypox

Belgium became the first country in the world to introduce a quarantine for monkeypox patients.

Politico reports about this.

Mandatory 21-day quarantine is introduced for monkeypox patients. At the same time, patients donʼt need to isolate themselves, but should be vigilant, especially if they come into contact with vulnerable people.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said 92 cases had been confirmed in 12 different countries, with 28 suspected cases being investigated. Cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Canada, and Australia.