Ministry of Health: No cases of monkeypox have been reported in Ukraine

No cases of monkeypox have been reported in Ukraine so far, the Ministry of Health reports.

The officials explained that the infection occurs through direct contact with the blood, saliva, affected skin or mucous membranes of infected people. The incubation period ranges from 5 to 21 days. In the first 5 days the main symptoms are severe headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and back pain, severe weakness. This is followed by a period of rash (primarily on the face), which can last up to 3 weeks. The disease is diagnosed by PCR testing.

According to Reuters, as of May 21, 92 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases of monkeypox were registered in 12 states.