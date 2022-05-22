One can now get a driverʼs license in any city in Ukraine, regardless of place of study

From now on, you can get a driverʼs license at any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ukraine, regardless of the place of study.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The main service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has changed the rules for obtaining a driverʼs license. From now on, you can take the exams to get a driverʼs license at any center in Ukraine, regardless of where you studied. The changes also affected theoretical training, as well as certificates for travel abroad.