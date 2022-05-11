The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for obtaining a driverʼs license

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for training and obtaining a driverʼs license at the Service Centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. At a government meeting on May 10, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On driver training and state registration of vehicles during martial law in Ukraine," according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The document aims to provide:

Opportunity for citizens who have moved temporarily to another place (region) to pass a practical exam in any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of which service center has passed the theoretical exam.

Possibility to provide training in theoretical training of persons undergoing training, retraining and advanced training of drivers of vehicles with the help of information and communication tools (Zoom, Skype, Google meet, etc.).

Opportunity for citizens who have moved temporarily to another place (region), to obtain a driverʼs license at any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of the place of theoretical and/or practical exams.

Reduction of training time for future drivers in categories B (cars) and C1, C, C1E, CE (trucks with trailers) by reducing by 20% the theoretical part (by consolidating the teaching of topics such as "Construction and maintenance of vehicles", "Ethics of the driver of the vehicle", etc.).

Ability to return a vehicle registration certificate issued at the request of its owner in the name of a person traveling abroad, within ten days from the date of return of this person from abroad to any SC of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"By relevant regulations, we strengthen the legal institutional framework for the provision of quality administrative services by the Service Centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Conditions of martial law are not an obstacle to ensuring systemic improvements in the work of the SC of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," said Deputy Minister Bohdan Drapyaty.