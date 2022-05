Troops of the Russian Federation continue to fire at Mykolayiv oblast. Now the Bereznehuvate and Shyrokove communities and the city of Mykolayiv suffer the most from enemy fire.

This was reported in the Mykolayiv oblast council.

Residential buildings have been destroyed in the region once again. For the past 24hrs, 9 people were injured in Mykolayiv oblast. There are no children among the victims.