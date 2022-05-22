During the past 24hrs, 12 settlements in Donetsk oblast came under Russian fire. There are dead and wounded

During the day, the Russians fired on 12 settlements. There are dead and wounded. The Russian occupiers destroyed 58 civilian facilities: more than 40 residential buildings, a school, a music school, an institute, enterprises, and livelihoods.

This was reported by the National Police.

Bakhmut, Soledar, Avdiivka, Sviatohirsk, Mykolayivka, Toretsk, Zalizne, Raigorodok, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Yarova, and Sil were under enemy fire.

Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The police documented Russiaʼs war crimes and opened relevant criminal proceedings.