The Russian army is shelling Kharkiv and the oblast— 11 people are wounded

Last night, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and other settlements in the oblast. Fighting continues in the oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Five civilians were wounded at Saltivka in Kharkiv. The occupiers also fired on the village of Shevchenkove in the Lozova district and the Chuhuiv district, where three people were wounded. Three more people were injured in the city of Derhachi.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army, as in previous days, is trying to keep the occupied borders and prevent the further advance of the Armed Forces.

In the Izium region, the Russian occupiers are preparing to resume the offensive and are shelling the areas of Vernopil, Dibrivne and Dovhenke. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold positions and do not allow the enemy to advance.