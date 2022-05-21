CIT: In one and a half to two months, Ukraine will be ready to move to a large-scale counteroffensive

Ruslan Leviev, head of the Conflict Intelligence Team, believes that Ukraine will move to a large-scale counteroffensive in the war with Russia in one and a half to two months. At the same time, the Russian army will not be able to continue to advance with available forces.

He stated this in an interview with Meduza.

"In about one and a half to two months, the Ukrainian side will launch a large-scale counteroffensive. The demand for this in society is very strong. Ukrainian generals and Zelensky himself listen to society in this regard. There are resources for this. Martial law has been imposed in Ukraine. New [Western] technology is already appearing. In one and a half to two months we will see a turning point in Ukraineʼs favor. Most likely, they will start from Donbas and try to cut off the supply routes to the Russian army," Leviev said.

According to him, the Russian army is constantly reducing and reducing its plans, but in the near future the war will turn into positional battles, when the front line will hardly change. Russia still does not want to mobilize people, and without it it is impossible to achieve its goals.

"If the mobilization is done correctly, it will help to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts and capture them. If done wrong, nothing will change and everything will be the same as it is now. If you do not give at least a month or two for training, the benefits of using the mobilized people will be small," he said.

However, Leviev emphasizes that if Russia really wants to win the war, the mobilization must be announced now. However, even with it, it will definitely not be possible to capture Kyiv, because the Russian army has lost a lot of military equipment and missiles, and the most combat-ready units have suffered serious losses.

In addition, the CIT group records a significant number of Russian servicemen who refuse to go to war in Ukraine.

There are more and more "rejectors" who refuse to go to the front line or even to the border. Their real number is hidden from the authorities, so the top commanders do not know the actual number of troops at the border, "he explained.