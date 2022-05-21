Ukrainian intelligence: Residents of the occupied Donbas are trying to sabotage the instructions of the Russians and cooperate with Ukrainian law enforcement

Residents of the occupied territories are stepping up cooperation with the intelligence and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The population of Donbas is trying to sabotage the instructions of the invaders and avoid any cooperation with the occupational authorities.

After the complete defeat of several units by defenders of Ukraine, which included forcibly mobilized residents of Donbas, men from Donetsk and Luhansk categorically refuse to fight in the armed forces of Russia.

According to the intelligence, the Russian occupation administrations received an instruction from Moscow to take urgent measures to raise the morale of the occupiers and among the population of the territories temporarily out of Ukraineʼs control. Russian propagandists brought to Donetsk and Luhansk make propaganda videos and films about successes and victories, organize concerts, and create museums of military glory.

The exhibition Nazism in Ukraine recently opened at the “Lunahsk Peoplesʼs Republic Ministry of Internal Affairs”. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to present items from the Second World War as personal belongings of modern defenders of Ukraine.

"Information about the criminal activities of those involved in the opening of this exhibition, was simultaneously passed to the Ukrainian authorities several dozen patriotic Donetsk residents on their own initiative," — said the intelligence.