Russian military destroys Sievierodonetsk — fights take place on the outskirts of the city

During the shelling, the Russians stormed a school in Sievierodonetsk, where people were hiding. Two people died on the spot, three more were hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Haidai.

Also, last night, a man and a woman died near their house in Sievierodonetsk.

"The Russians are destroying Sievierodonetsk, like Mariupol," said the head of the Oblast Military Administration. Fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the city.

Russian shelling also killed two women in Lysychansk and Pryvillia.

The Russians opened fire on the Azot association, where the cooling tower caught fire, the fire was extinguished, and the flames did not spread to nearby factories. And in Lysychansk, there was a fire in the bunker with coal in the mine.

In just one day, the Russians destroyed about 50 houses in the oblast.

"The enemyʼs plans are to surround the oblast or turn it into a fire, as in Popasna," says Serhiy Haidai.