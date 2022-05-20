Police identified the commander of the company of the army of the Russian Federation who ordered to kill civilians in Kiev oblast

Law enforcement officers identified the company commander of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Army. He gave orders to kill civilians in Kyiv oblast.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in her Facebook.

"This is a 30-year-old senior lieutenant Vasily Litvinenko — company commander of the 64th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation in the 35th General Army. Prosecutors of the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi District Prosecutorʼs Office of Kyiv oblast, together with the police, accused him of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with murder," she said.

According to her, this serviceman was a "senior" during the occupation of Lypivka, Bucha district, Kyiv oblast. Without his permission, the villagers could not leave the house for water. He even ruled on whether people could be treated.

Venediktov said that following Litvinenkoʼs orders, his subordinates wounded a civilian in the yard and then shot his house from a tank. The wounded man burned down along with the house.