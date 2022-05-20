In the war against Ukraine, the Russian army lost 28,700 servicemen and two hundred multiple rocket launchers

As of May 20, the Russian army had lost approximately 28,700 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Losses in Russian equipment are as follows:
- 1263 tanks;
- 3090 armored combat vehicles;
- 596 artillery systems;
- 200 multiple rocket launchers;
- 93 means of air defense;
- 204 aircraft;
- 168 helicopters;
- 2162 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 460 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 43 units of special equipment;
- 103 cruise missiles.