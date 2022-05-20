Japan will spend € 2 million to secure Ukraineʼs nuclear facilities

Japan will donate € 2 million to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to support the security of Ukraineʼs nuclear facilities attacked by Russia.

According to Japan Today, this was stated by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi after a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Hayashi said Japan was funding "the immediate deployment of IAEA experts and necessary equipment" for Ukrainian facilities.

"Russiaʼs attacks on Ukrainian nuclear facilities are absolutely impermissible. Japan, which suffered the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident, condemns the acts in the strongest terms," the minister said.

Rafael Grossi said that in the coming weeks, the IAEA plans to send another security mission to Chornobyl at the request of the Ukrainian government.